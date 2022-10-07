Fulham boss Marco Silva says the injury Aleksandar Mitrovic sustained on international duty is "not serious".

Despite playing both games for Serbia in the Nations League against Sweden and Norway, the 28-year-old returned with what is believed to be damaged ligaments in his foot.

"He was outside this morning doing some work, getting better but still a doubt for the match," said Silva. "He could be ready for Sunday or he could be ready next week. Tomorrow, we will assess him again.

"He got a kick in his foot away with the national team.

"It's not really serious but we have to get him into the best condition we can.

Asked whether he will miss the World Cup, Silva said: "Not at all, it is not serious. Let’s see if he is OK for Sunday against West Ham and if I am saying he will be doubtful for West Ham, of course he will be ready for the World Cup."