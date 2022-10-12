Y﻿ou wait all season for a league win - then two come along at once.

D﻿undee United are off the bottom of the Premiership after following up Saturday's 4-0 trouncing of Aberdeen with a gloriously chaotic 1-0 defeat of Hibs.

T﻿he double boost ignites the reign of new head coach Liam Fox, who has halted United's year-long wait for back-to-back league victories.

The Tannadice men had played 36 games since last winning successive Premiership matches, with three in a row against Ross County, Hibs and Motherwell the last such sequence back in October 2021.

N﻿ow it's all eyes on Dingwall this weekend as Fox's men bid for their own run of three straight wins.