G﻿raham Potter says Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Manchester City was "a step forward" despite the disappointing result.

The result means Chelsea have won just two of their last seven games in all competitions.

Potter said: "I thought there were quite a few positives. Obviously we are disappointed with the result but in terms of how we played, we created some good chances and there was a better structure and a better performance level.

"The team looked closer to what we want it to look like. The boys had great courage and they tried against a top team.

"Their keeper got the man of the match I think, which tells a bit of the story. But overall I think it was a step forward for us."