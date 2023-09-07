Chelsea TV commentator and Nottingham Forest supporter Matt Davis Adams has been discussing what fans can expect from deadline day signing Callum Hudson-Odoi on the Shut Up and Show More Football podcast: "He was on big money at Chelsea, I know he was on over £100,000-a-week so I'm not sure if that's factoring into the transfer fee.

"The fact is that he hasn't been the same since he got this Achilles injury way back in April 2019. He had just made his breakthrough at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri and then he got this injury, didn't come back until September 2020, and really he's not got back to the level he was at since then.

"He's not played for England since then but he did play sporadically under Thomas Tuchel. Then he had a [Bayer] Leverkusen loan last season which went pretty poorly and that's seen his value plummet.

"But we've seen Steve Cooper getting the band back together from the England Under-17 World Cup winners, we've seen how that's worked for Morgan Gibbs-White. So there's no reason why he can't work with Callum [Hudson-Odoi] as well.

"He's only 22-years-old and he's played over 100 games for Chelsea already. Bayern Munich wanted him a couple of years ago but he didn't quite get back to the level. He's now a snip of the price, so it's just whether that injury has diminished him too much for him to be the player we thought he was going to be."

