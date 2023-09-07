'I still watch every Hibs game' - Doig

Josh Doig may be living the high life in Serie A, but Hibs are never far from his thoughts.

The Easter Road academy graduate, who is in his second season with Verona after a £3m move last summer, makes sure never to miss a minute of Hibs action.

As for the managerial upheaval, with the club seeking a replacement for the sacked Lee Johnson? It’s par for the course down Leith way according to Doig.

“I still have my Hibs TV account and watch every game,” said the Scotland Under-21 left-back.

“The thing with Hibs is I was there long enough to know it’s a rollercoaster club. There are so many ups and so many downs. I believe they will come back because they always do.

“Europe was an experience for the fans. Some of my pals went to Aston Villa and although they got beat you saw them singing Sunshine on Leith. Hibs fans are crazy like that. They will go to the last minute."