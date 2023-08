Liverpool centre-back Billy Koumetio has joined French second-tier side USL Dunkerque on loan for the season.

The 20-year-old French defender has made two first-team appearances for Jurgen Klopp since joining the Reds in 2020.

Koumetio had a spell on loan at Austria Vienna last season, as well as playing 17 times for Liverpool Under-21s.

The Anfield club have said the move is subject to international clearance.