Brentford v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

All four Premier League meetings between Brentford and Crystal Palace have been draws – no pair of sides has ever drawn each of their first five meetings in the competition before.

The Eagles have won four of their last 31 Premier League London derby matches (D11 L16), losing 1-0 to Arsenal last time out. Only one of those wins has come away from home, beating West Ham in November 2022.

Eberechi Eze has had the most shots and chances created combined in the Premier League this season (20), having the most shots (12), and creating eight chances, with only two players creating more. Despite this, he is yet to score or assist a goal in the Premier League so far.