We asked for your views on Monday's game between Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Here are some of your comments:

Crystal Palace fans

Clive: Disappointed. It looks like we have gone back to the old Roy Hodgson way of just containing the big teams and trying to keep the score down. What has happened to the 'have a go' football from the end of last season?

Steve: It was like watching a throwback to the earlier Hodgson days. Palace defending, Arsenal passing tbe ball around at will. The Gunners should have been out of sight by half-time. When Arsenal were down to 10 men, Palace struggled to unlock the defence. Desperately need two creative full-backs who are good on the ball going forward, and a decent striker.

Brian: A spirited performance by Palace considering the gulf in spending on new players. With key players missing because of injury the pressure exerted on Arsenal in the latter stages of the game was a promising indicator of things to come. The commentators and pundits are always dismissive of Palace in favour of the top teams.

Gaz: Shows very much our shortcomings with just one recognised striker in the squad. We shot ourselves in the foot but didn't really deserve anything. Fortunate to be up against 10 men as no way that was a second yellow. Eze -penalty all day long but fair result. Suspect we will be fighting relegation if we don't get some reinforcements in - striker!

Arsenal fans

Dickson: This is a type of resilience not usually associated with Arsenal. On this performance, we can see Arsenal have added another side to their game. Big character!

Will: I was very impressed by Rice, I could see him following Eze like a shadow and not letting him have a moment of rest until the sending off which was a very harsh second yellow. The team as a whole showed resilience and defensive strength. The only thing we need is to be more ruthlessness up top.

Denis: Two wins but I'm not sure with the style of play. Great stance after going down with 10 men. Tomiyasu looked vulnerable at times but was unlucky with his red card. Partey being in defence might work in some games but his presence in midfield will be needed against big clubs. Rice will need his support. The worst has happened with Timber and Jesus out. But what is the best position for Havertz?

Ali: Ground out a result with 10 men, that’s the type of tough three points you need to win the league. Still lacking some cohesion and fluency going forward. I can see Trossard getting a run out ahead of Martinelli in the coming weeks.