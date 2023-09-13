Chelsea release new third kit
- Published
Chelsea have revealed their third kit for the 2023-24 season.
The new "mint foam" strip is said to have been inspired by two former kits - the "Eton Blue" of the club's very first shirt and the "jade hue" of the 1986-87 away strip.
"With the eras now harmonised and brought forward to today, a black trim and wolf grey pattern completes the new third kit," a club statement added.
As with Chelsea's home and away shirts, the third kit is also without a front sponsor.
It will be worn for the first time in the Premier League match against Bournemouth on Sunday.