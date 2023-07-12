While speculation continues around his future, Tottenham striker Harry Kane has arrived for pre-season training.

Spurs have even published an accompanying video, external.

New signings James Maddison and Manor Solomon were also filmed reporting for duty.

Meanwhile, the squad will depart on their Asia-Pacific tour next week where they will face West Ham United in Australia and Leicester City in Thailand.

However, their third opponent will now be domestic side Lion City Sailors in Singapore following Roma's withdrawal from the fixture on 26 July as a result of the cancellation of the Korean leg of their Asia tour.