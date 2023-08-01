Liverpool has been touted as a possible future destination for unsettled Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe - but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp says there is "nothing to" the reports linking his club with a move for the France captain.

Mbappe was recently the subject of a world-record transfer bid of £259m from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

It is reported that several European clubs are exploring the possibility of a move for Mbappe, who has a year left on his contract at PSG and has been strongly linked with a transfer to Real Madrid next summer.

But speaking to Sky Germany during Liverpool's pre-season tour in Singapore, Klopp said his staff "laugh about" the links and there was little chance that Mbappe would move to Anfield.

"I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don't suit us at all," Klopp said. "I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there's nothing to it.

"It's possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me, but that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I've been here. That would be the first time."

