McPherson's apology statement in full

Rangers coach Craig McPherson: "I would like to offer a full and unreserved apology for my actions at the end of Monday's Old Firm match at Broadwood.

"I know I have severely let myself, our team and the club down. I hold myself to the highest of standards and have never done anything like this before in a long coaching career, and I know I fell way short of that with my actions.

"This club is also built on incredibly high standards, and I have already apologised to the board, the football staff, and our fantastic group of players who I care about dearly.

"I would also like to apologise to the Rangers fans as I am aware of what a privilege it is to represent this club in any capacity, and I am sorry that on this occasion I did not uphold the standards this club demands.

"I also understand how exciting a time it is for the women's game in Scotland, which I have come to care passionately about, and I apologise for any negativity my actions have brought in our attempts to grow the game.

"Finally, I am also very grateful to Fran Alonso for accepting my apology in full following our lengthy conversation earlier in the week.

"I will also apologise to the Scottish FA at my hearing and will, of course, accept in full, whatever punishment they deem appropriate.

"I simply want to apologise today, convey my massive regret and explain how out of character this moment has been for me."