M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

There is never a dull moment at Everton it seems.

At a time when all focus should be firmly on ensuring our Premier League survival, off-field turmoil continues to grip the club.

Bill Kenwright’s ill-timed open letter response to the latest All Together Now campaign statement was about as well received as Anthony Gordon will be on his return to Goodison Park with Newcastle on Thursday night.

The publication served to only pour more fuel on the already raging fire that is the relationship between fans and board.

The on-field action that followed Friday's drama was somewhat less theatrical and a quite forgettable experience.

Many Evertonians will view the result with dismay, given we dropped into the bottom three as a result. However, given Crystal Palace's recent resurgence since the arrival of Roy Hodgson, taking a point and restricting them to very little is a real positive.

Coupled with the long-awaited return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the result may provide a springboard and some much needed belief that survival isn't beyond us.

Hopefully having a striker who has a more physical presence, combined with pace and decent movement, will mean we can turn draws into wins and hope into reality.

I look forward to Thursday and Goodison Park turning into the hostile bear pit it should always be.