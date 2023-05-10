Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes that having a defined structure is vital when approaching games where the pressure is high, as his side prepare to face Dundee United in a relegation six-pointer on Saturday.

County are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, just one point behind United, and a win for the Staggies could see them climb to tenth.

"The process is key in situations like this, in terms of training and structure, when we train and what we do," Mackay said.

"That’s really the thing that players latch on to and concentrate on, if they do that, it keeps them in the zone.

"It’s what’s in front of you, if you look too far beyond what’s right in front of you, that’s when things start to slip.

"We’ve got to go there and try and make sure that we make it as difficult as possible for Dundee United on the day.

"It’s a game that both teams are wanting to win, that’s without question so we have to go there and do the best we can for the football club which is something I know the players will do."