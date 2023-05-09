Everton 'know nothing is done yet'

Dwight McNeil knows Everton cannot get too far ahead of themselves in their fight for Premier League safety, despite the big win over Brighton.

The 5-1 away win over the Seagulls came as a surprise for many with the recent form of both sides, but has given a boost to the Toffees' survival hopes by taking them two points clear of the relegation zone.

"Winning on the road is massive for our confidence within the camp, especially going forward into our final three games," forward McNeil told the club website.

"Now we are out of the relegation zone, we have a massive game coming up on Sunday, then after that, the last two games are massive as well. We have to rest up now and get ready for that big game on Sunday."

Everton have three games remaining that includes home games against title-chasing Manchester City and all but safe Bournemouth, as well as a trip to Wolves.

"It's massive to be out of the relegation zone, but we know nothing is done yet," added McNeil.

"We have got to go right to the end and get more points on the board and that's what we want to do."