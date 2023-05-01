'Rangers need dramatic surgery'

Rangers are in an endless cycle of 'what if?' matches against their biggest rival, says BBC Sport Scotland chief sportwriter, Tom English.

What if so many of them weren't rendered statuesque in the pivotal moment of the semi-final? What if Borna Barisic and Nicolas Raskin and Ryan Kent and James Tavernier weren't so comatose in the face of Daizen Maeda's speed of thought and Jota's cleverness of movement?

And now the continuation of a theme: Rangers blunders exploited by an alert Celtic attack, Rangers profligacy down the other end stymieing them in their hope of defending their trophy.

This was another Celtic victory by a goal. On the face of it, some of the more optimistic souls at Ibrox might try to convince themselves that they're getting closer to Ange Postecoglou's team. That's a one-way street to delusion. In the aftermath, Beale more or less said the same.

Read more from Tom English's post-mortem piece, here.