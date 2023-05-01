Brentford's late winner against Nottingham Forest on Saturday has "flipped around" the relegation battle, says former Premier League defender Danny Gabbidon.

Forest led for most of the second half, but late goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva secured a 2-1 win for the Bees.

The result means Steve Cooper's men can be leapfrogged by Everton or Leicester City and thrust back into the relegation zone when those sides meet on Monday night.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Gabbidon said: "Physiologically it could be massive. It's flipped around. Going into this game with Leicester and Everton playing each other on Monday, Forest would have seen this as an opportunity to get a result and really put pressure on those two teams - and now they haven't. They know exactly what they need to do now.

"Steve Cooper - I really feel for him. I thought they deserved to get something from the game. I thought, on the whole, it was a good performance. It obviously adds a bit more pressure going into the Southampton game at home, which is a massive, massive game for them.

"They'll still take a lot of positives from this performance, particularly the way they defended and controlled Brentford. They did not deserve to lose this game, but they have - so it's about how the players pick themselves up now.

"If they keep performing like this for their remaining games then they have certainly got a chance of staying in the Premier League."

