'Goodwin admits Ronan interest'

Manager Jim Goodwin says he would love to bring Connor Ronan to Aberdeen but admitted that they face stiff competition to sign the 24-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder who was on loan to St Mirren last season and is also wanted by Heart of Midlothian. (Daily Record)

North Macedonia striker Bojan Miovski will undergo a medical at Aberdeen's summer training camp ahead of the 22-year-old's transfer from MTK Budapest for an undisclosed fee. (Press & Journal)

Mason Hancock's loan move from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been called off as the 19-year-old centre-half is needed by the Dons after an injury to Jack MacKenzie. (Press & Journal)

Fleetwood Town manager Scott Brown has offered former Aberdeen team-mate Mikey Devlin a chance to impress during pre-season with the League One club after the injury-plagued 28-year-old centre-half agreed to terminate his contract at Pittodrie. (Daily Record)

Read Tuesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.

BBC Sport