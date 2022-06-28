'Goodwin admits Ronan interest'

Manager Jim Goodwin says he would love to bring Connor Ronan to Aberdeen but admitted that they face stiff competition to sign the 24-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder who was on loan to St Mirren last season and is also wanted by Heart of Midlothian. (Daily Record), external

North Macedonia striker Bojan Miovski will undergo a medical at Aberdeen's summer training camp ahead of the 22-year-old's transfer from MTK Budapest for an undisclosed fee. (Press & Journal), external

Mason Hancock's loan move from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been called off as the 19-year-old centre-half is needed by the Dons after an injury to Jack MacKenzie. (Press & Journal), external

Fleetwood Town manager Scott Brown has offered former Aberdeen team-mate Mikey Devlin a chance to impress during pre-season with the League One club after the injury-plagued 28-year-old centre-half agreed to terminate his contract at Pittodrie. (Daily Record), external

