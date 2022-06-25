Rangers & SPFL row 'not good for game' - Maxwell

Rangers' sponsorship row with the SPFL is "not good for the game" and needs to be "resolved as quickly as possible", says Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

The Ibrox club have been excused from promoting league sponsors cinch after a lengthy dispute led to a revised agreement.

Park's of Hamilton - a Rangers commercial partner and owned by chairman Douglas Park - have since called for a Scottish FA inquiry into the row.

"It's not good for the game - there's no doubt about that so there is an impact," Maxwell told BBC Scotland Sportsound.

“We need to wait and see what happens, it’s not something for us to get involved in.

"They need to sort it out between themselves and hopefully they do that."