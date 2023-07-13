Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Full-back Matt Doherty is in talks about a return to Wolves.

The 31-year-old Republic of Ireland international was a key figure in Wolves' rise from the Championship to the quarter-finals of the Europa League during Nuno Espirito Santo's time in charge.

Doherty departed Molineux for Tottenham in 2020 but struggled to settle and was moved to Atletico Madrid in January after his contract was cancelled.

He is now available on a free transfer and is expected to return to Wolves amid a summer of change within Julen Lopetegui’s squad.

Skipper Ruben Neves has already left the club to take up a lucrative offer in Saudi Arabia. Central defenders Nathan Collins and Conor Coady have left for Brentford and Leicester City respectively for a combined £30m, while there are doubts over the futures of goalkeeper Jose Sa and Max Kilman, who has been linked with Napoli.