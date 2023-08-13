Motherwell 2-1 Hibernian: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Motherwell will hope they have found a gem in Mika Biereth, the Dane on loan from Arsenal, as they seek to replace Kevin van Veen's 29 goals from last season.

It's very early days but he looked incredibly strong as he bullied the Hibs defence for both goals, finishing neatly for his own strike after bumping off Will Fish, while doing the same to Stevenson for the opener.

Kettlewell has built a strong unit who are difficult to beat, but the difference between kicking on and trying to finish in the top half this season will be goals. If Biereth can provide them then it could be a fine season.