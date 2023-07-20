'Doherty has still got a lot to prove'

Wolves Sporting director Matt Hobbs believes Matt Doherty still has a lot to prove after his spells with Tottenham and Atletico Madrid.

After the right-back returned to Molineux on a free transfer, Hobbs said: "Matt’s come back to add some strength in depth to the full-back area, providing competition and making us better in those positions.

"He knows the club and what it means to play here – he’s been successful here and knows what the fans want.

"After Spurs and Atletico Madrid, he’s still got a lot to prove, and I think he wants to show people he’s still the player he was before. I had direct conversations with Doc himself and we’re really happy he’s back. It’s one the manager wanted when he knew he was available.

"I put it in to Julen and also the recruitment guys as a possibility after we spoke. Everyone knows our financial situation at the moment, meaning getting him on a free really worked for us, but it only really worked because it’s a player the manager wants. Doc was one of the players Julen was looking forward to working with the first time he nearly joined, and he has updated himself on his games for Ireland, Spurs and Atletico. He was really positive and wanted to get it done asap."