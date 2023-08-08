'Disastrous start' at Rugby Park leaves Beale under pressure

Jamie Currie, Rangers fan, external

Well, that was promising, wasn't it? One game played and we are already chasing.

It was a day that didn't give anyone anything to be positive about. The shape was weird, going with a 3-4-1-2 – it just didn't work and the narrowness of it played into Derek McInnes' hands.

There was literally nothing happening middle to front, and no width from either James Tavernier or Borna Barisic. That's an issue, especially as we will be coming up against teams who sit deep on a weekly basis in the league, bar the obvious exception.

If anyone had watched all the pre-season matches, the level of performance at Rugby Park came as no surprise. There was no style, the shape was nonexistent, we struggled to create any quality chances in those games, and it was the same at Kilmarnock. When you throw in a defensive error from John Souttar, you have a disastrous start.

Many fans compared this to Celtic last season, but it's not anything like that. Michael Beale worked under Steven Gerrard and then came back in November. He should know by now how this league works. Unfortunately for Michael Beale, new players or not, he finds himself under pressure.

He will know that, though. First of all, he has to find himself a starting XI that involves his best players, playing in their best positions. For example, Todd Cantwell has to start as a number 10. Beale also has to get width into the team. Whether he changes shape or changes the roles of some players, it has to happen.

Beale probably overthought the trip to Kilmarnock, and instead of sending the team out to blow them away playing football, his tactics allowed Kilmarnock to get into the game, stay in it, and in the end, win it. It was a mess of Rangers' own making.

The Servette match tomorrow night looks like a real banana skin. Beale will have to show the fans, that with all his new signings, he has the ability to turn those guys into a cohesive team unit that can go on to win games.

He's proven he can do it with Steven Gerrard's players; now it's over to him to prove he can do it with his own signings.

Energy and excitement were his buzzwords throughout pre-season, we need to see some energy and have something to be excited about tomorrow evening.