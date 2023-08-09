While most of your comments were unimpressed with the situation at Wolves, there were some green shoots of positivity.

Doug: Disappointed to see Lopetegui go; a class act but he has done this before. We have some excellent players and a good squad that is just a little thin on the ground. A few players coming back from injury have something to prove. O'Neil was treated disgracefully by Bournemouth and deserves the chance to show he can make a team out of these players.

Keith: Gary O'Neil is a phenomenal young coach, way better than Eddie Howe or Frank Lampard, and I really hope he gets a chance at a team not in crisis. If he keeps Wolves up it'll be an incredible achievement given how the team has been gutted.

Paul: Gary O'Neil will never have a better chance to make his mark in the Premier League. There is a talented group of players at Molineux, despite what the pundits say. Wolves will surprise a few.

Andrew: He will be made welcome. He’s inheriting a squad that is ready having had an encouraging pre-season. Plus he's an English manager, what a novelty. Don’t think any Wolves fan is buying Lopetegui's excuse of not knowing fully about FFP. We move on!

Dave: At least Gary O'Neil has Premier League experience and has the stomach for a fight if needed. He needs the players to show the same attitude and the board not to panic. Lopetegui seems only to manage at a club that has money to spend. The players that have left do not include the ones he bought in January, so I cannot see what his issue is?