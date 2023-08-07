George Cummins, BBC Sport

There are problem positions.

Tottenham have been in need of a new centre-back for many years now. Those at the club hope that Mickey van de Ven will solve that problem and create a new partnership with Cristian Romero.

At right-back, Kieran Trippier has not really been replaced since he left for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019.

I would not say it has been all bad.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario may be an upgrade on Hugo Lloris after his list of errors last season. Manor Solomon was very effective for Fulham and is an improvement on club legend, Lucas Moura who has gone back to Brazil.

Destiny Udogie will make his debut for Spurs after signing 12 months ago. He will go in at left-back ahead of Ben Davies and Sergio Reguillon.

Dejan Kulusevski signed a permanent deal in the summer for a reduced fee of £25m from Juventus. That is a good deal.