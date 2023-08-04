'Hopefully we bring in a new goalie to push Hart'

Celtic fan and podcaster Paul John Dykes believes the club should target a new goalkeeper to challenge Joe Hart between the sticks.

The former England international is 36 and has just one year left on his deal at Parkhead.

"If you were to ask me where we had to strengthen, goalkeeper would certainly be one of the positions," Dykes said, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"Joe Hart was an essential part of Ange Postecoglou's success, both in his performance, and in the type of guy he is, as a leader.

"He's like another captain in the dressing room, but he's moving into the latter stages of his contract and I think if you're going to bring in a goalkeeper, bring in someone like [Maik] Nawrocki at centre-half - someone that's going to push the first-choice, so you're bringing someone in to try to replace Joe Hart.

"I do think we're in the market for a goalie and hopefully we bring one in before the big Champions League draw."