Lawrence Shankland has promised there is more to come from him in a Hearts shirt despite already scoring 12 times since his summer move from Belgian club Beerschot.

The 27-year-old striker, talking to the club website at Hearts' Spanish training camp, said: "It's hard to not enjoy it when you've started like that.

"It's been a good start for me, but that's all it is. Good starts don't get you anywhere come the end of the season.

"We need to keep it going because there's a lot of football still to be played. Hopefully a lot of goals still to be scored as well. I want to keep that going once we've restarted."

Shankland believes Hearts will return to action refreshed and strengthened after the Scottish Premiership's break for the World Cup finals.

"It gives everyone a lift, especially because of some of the injuries we've had: quite long term and pretty serious," he added.