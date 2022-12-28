Five changes to face Well - Team news

Rangers boss Michael Beale has made a raft of changes to the team facing Motherwell at Ibrox.

Allan McGregor, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, Alex Lowry and Alfredo Morelos come in, with Jon McLaughlin, Adam Devine, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield and Fashion Sakala missing out.

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstram, Jack, Lowry; Tillman, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Matondo, Kamara, Sands, Wright, Fashion Jr, Arfield, King, Devine