Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

It's hard to overstate the importance of this win for Jim Goodwin and his team. They played well in the first half and deserved to be in front, and their victory, but they lost their shape as the game wore on.

But in Duk they have a player who is capable of producing big moments, and his goal came at an ideal time when Aberdeen had ceded control of the match.

Another clean sheet is a big positive given their defensive frailties this season, and gives them something to build on.

Graeme Shinnie was planted straight into the starting XI and his influence was clear. He harried and hassled in midfield and, although he was a bit rusty on the ball in the early stages, improved in possession as the match wore on.

The former Aberdeen captain could be a big addition in his second spell.