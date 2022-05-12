Kevin de Bruyne took his performance to "a completely different level" in his four-goal display against Wolves on Wednesday night.

That's the view of former Manchester City striker Paul Dickov, who was in the crowd at Molineux and was mesmerised by the Belgium midfielder's display.

"He was absolutely sensational," Dickov told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "A few seasons ago, he was happy to get all the assists, but now he's in the box a lot more and scoring so many.

"Three of his goals were with his wrong foot - if he has one - and he's at the very top of his game.

"Since Christmas, he's been the main reason City have pushed on and there's been such a swing on goal difference over the last few games.

"That could be really important."

Title challengers Liverpool moved level on points with City with victory at Aston Villa on Tuesday but Dickov says Pep Guardiola's side were clearly not feeling any pressure at Wolves.

"You would not have thought there was any pressure riding on that," he said. "Their mentality... they've shown they can handle it."