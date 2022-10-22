Analysis: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

N﻿eil Johnston, BBC Sport at the City Ground

Having put together a three-match winning run, Saturday’s defeat at Nottingham Forest felt like a big step back for Liverpool.

Forest had started the day propping up the Premier League table but outsmarted their opponents, who remain without an away league win this season.

"It feels as low as possible," Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said. "Massive, massive blow because I have no idea how we can lose this game to be honest."

It did not help Liverpool’s cause that midfielder Thiago Alcantara was ruled out after waking up at 5.15am with a serious ear infection which required hospital treatment.

Yet his side’s lack of spark and creativity from open play will worry Klopp before Wednesday’s Champions League group game against Ajax in Amsterdam.

Liverpool have failed to win any of their first five away games in a Premier League season for the first time since 2006-07 under Rafael Benitez and are well off the pace in the chase for the title.