Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Aston Villa's appointment of Unai Emery is sign of the club's ambition and determination to make a mark in Europe.

Emery is a peerless European specialist, having won the Europa League three seasons in succession at Sevilla, before lifting the trophy again with Villarreal when they beat Manchester United in 2021.

He retains an excellent reputation and was the prime target for Newcastle United's Saudi Arabian owners before they appointed Eddie Howe. Emery looked set for Tyneside last November only to have a last-minute change of mind.

Emery's first task is to move Villa up the Premier League and he will return to England as a manager with something to prove following his sacking by Arsenal in 2019.

He followed Arsene Wenger, and even though his time at Emirates Stadium has been painted as a failure, Arsenal finished fifth in his full season in charge and he once again demonstrated his expertise in European competition, leading the Gunners to the Europa League final where they lost to Chelsea.

Villa's owners want the club to be competing in Europe and want a reset following the sacking of Steven Gerrard after less than a year.

In Emery, they have landed one of Europe's most experienced, respected and decorated coaches who will be fired by a fierce determination to set the record straight after his time at Arsenal.