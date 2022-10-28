F﻿orest have no fresh injuries from last weekend's win over Liverpool or from a week of training.

L﻿ewis O'Brien is back in training and Renan Lodi has had a week of training that Cooper says he really needed.

C﻿ooper says last weekend's "great win" was something his side had strived for, adding: "We’ve quickly learned anything earned in this league is hard to do."

H﻿e was keen to stress how he was keen to assess his players' attitude off the back of the result, adding: "I was more focused on seeing where the mindset was. Like I have done when we have been on the back of a disappointing result. I have been pleased. They have shown a real hunger to work hard and continue to improve."

O﻿n being charged by the Football Association for comments he made following defeat at Wolves, Cooper said: "I do my very best to try to stay in control of whatever emotions you are feeling. In general I like to think I am OK at that. They are emotional jobs, they take you to places you’ve maybe not felt before. You try to stay true to yourself. Sometimes that is standing up for your team, or something you may do or say."

C﻿ooper says he takes being bottom of the Premier League "personally", adding: "We will get judged over the course of time. It was a great win. We are still bottom. We still haven’t got enough points or less than we would have liked. Let’s not lose sight of that. I don’t want to sound negative. That’s the realism, when you’re in a situation like that you have to fight."