'Serious soul-searching required from top to bottom at Ibrox'

W﻿e asked for your reaction to Rangers' 7-1 home defeat by Liverpool in the Champions League.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Ronnie: The worst night in our European history and I'm not forgetting Progres! Shameful and not a freak result. We have been woeful in each of our games. No excuses. The talk of huge step up in class is nonsense when teams like Maccabi Haifa, Copenhagen and Bruges are all competing. Van Bronckhorst cannot survive this, he has to go. Summer signings, Colak apart, have been woeful.

Billy: They need to take it on the chin and move on, recover and plan for the next game against Motherwell. The Champions League is a step too far, their level is the Europa League. Too many long-term injuries now, need to bring in young lads, Alex Lowry for one.

Jim: At 1-1 they seemed to have lost all self-belief and continued as if they had two left feet and had never played together. It was an absolute shambles and embarrassing performance.

Anon: Cannot compete at that level for 90 minutes. Teams in Champions League are well above Rangers' level. The reality is you need spend tens of millions for this competition.

Anon: Shocking. Mass clear-out required. Van Bronckhorst's future in doubt. No strategy and sold our best players Bassey and Aribo. I've followed Rangers for 50 years but this is painful. Serious soul-searching required top to bottom at Ibrox.

Elliott: Despite the huge gulf in quality, and massive financial disparity between the two clubs, I'm sorry to say Van Bronckhorst has to walk away with what little credibility he has left. Five heavy defeats now already and probably two more in the remaining group games left and this with a team with no fight, pride or desire. We'll win nothing this season with that team.

Anon: We need players who will run themselves into the ground even when outclassed. Get them all down to Jock Wallace's sand dunes at Gullane and work them till they drop. When their physical fitness is high their concentration and brain power will follow.