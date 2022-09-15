H﻿earts head coach Robbie Neilson: "It's been a so-called sticky patch but we're fourth in the league and second in the Conference League group.

"If that's sticky, then I'll take that the majority of the time. We know the league form can be better, but with the amount of injuries we've had all together. Hopefully that's done and we can move on and be more of a squad now."

O﻿n the meeting with Fiorentina next in the group, Neilson said: "They're going to be big games for us. They're a top team, let's be honest it's Fiorentina.

"We need to be at it 100%. We need to bring our A-game, and hope they don't bring their A-game, or B-game or potentially even C-game."