Hasenhuttl praises 'fantastic' Redmond as winger makes Turkey move
- Published
Ralph Hasenhuttl has paid tribute to the departing Nathan Redmond, with the Southampton winger joining Turkish side Besiktas.
"It is a good change for him - after six years it's maybe time to get something new," Hasenhuttl said of Redmond, who was into the final year of his contract at St Mary's.
"We have had a fantastic time together with a lot of very, very good moments.
"I've had a very good relationship with him until the end and am looking forward to seeing him score and have good moments."
Hasenhuttl accepted Redmond divided opinion among Southampton fans and said this was an inevitable result of the position he plays.
"He takes a lot of risks with the extra passes and trying to create something," said the Saints boss.
"It goes hand in hand that sometimes you lose the ball - so he will split opinions.
"He's a player with a strong opinion and I like to discuss different views with my players. He's a grown player now, with a lot of experience, and I'm sure he can have an impact over there."