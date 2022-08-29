We asked you for your post-match comments after Southampton suffered a narrow defeat by Manchester United on Saturday.

Here are some of your replies:

Laurie: We thoroughly deserved more - at least a point - against Manchester United. If the Saints continue to play like this, many teams may well come undone. Positive response from the players and manager amid awful media speculation. They deserve praise now, not punishment.

Thomas: We played well but didn't have that end product. Manchester United were lucky and Ralph must feel hard done by.

Murray: I said at the start of the season that we have the potential to finish in the top 10. Admittedly, after the first few games, I doubted that - but the team seems to be working and we have performed well recently. On top of that, we have got a few of the harder games out of the way. This result gives me confidence for the future.

Matt: Saints played brilliantly. The ref and Manchester United were absolutely shocking. I can't believe we walked away with no points!

Steve: Good performance. The team were giving everything but we need a Premier League goalscorer. The stories of unrest have been disproved over the past three games. We have got a team playing for the fans, the manager and themselves.