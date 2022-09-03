Mackay calls for SFA to consider Clarkson tackle

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has called on the Scottish FA compliance officer to take a look at a tackle by Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson during Saturday's 1-1 draw in Dingwall.

Midfielder Clarkson was booked for a challenge on Callum Johnson before a thrilling finale during which Luis Lopes put the visitors ahead before William Akio replied in the dying seconds.

"I've watched it back and, for me, the tackle was a leg-breaker," Mackay said.

"I've spoken to the referee to let him know that I will be looking to see what the compliance officer does."

County had yellow cards upgraded to red and two-match bans for Jack Baldwin & Ross Callachan against Kilmarnock last month, while Mackay believes James Sands should have been sent off during their defeat by Rangers.

"We've come off the back of a couple of difficult weeks in the compliance side of the game, with our two players who were cited and retrospectively sent off," Mackay said.

"Then, at Ibrox, we had a decision not to have had a man sent off against us. Today, there's another one that's glaring. I'm just looking for consistency.

"Unless the compliance officer gets someone to sit down and watch all six games, all 90 minutes, on a Sunday evening then I don't see how people can be cited because things are missed and it can't just be on Saturday and Sunday night TV programmes."

Mackay says he will "probably" speak to referee's chief Crawford Allan on Monday about the incident.

"The referee was good, but that was a really poor challenge and, if they had gone to 10 men after 56 minutes, it would have changed the dynamic of the game," he added.