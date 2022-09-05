We asked for your post-match reaction after Brentford's impressive 5-2 win over Leeds United.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Jeremy: A brilliant team performance from the Bees against a lacklustre Leeds side struggling to score. Toney led from the front, boosted by the endless running of a beefed-up midfield of Baptiste and Janelt, who were eagerly supported by both full-backs. Brentford’s energy and endeavour were just too much for a physical, but ultimately pedestrian Leeds.

Ian: Gareth Southgate are you looking? Ivan Toney and Rico Henry should be considered for England's World Cup squad. Brentford are a Premier League side who are scaring a few. Hopefully, a few of the England hierarchy will attend soon!

Graham: What a great atmosphere. The thing that excites me is that there is still plenty more to come from the Bees. I believe there is still another 20% to come from Brentford. Imagine if every shot on goal was on target? I thought Josh Dasilva was awesome when he came on and we now have a strong bench.