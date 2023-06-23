We asked your thoughts on Kevin van Veen after his Motherwell departure, here's what you said:

James: As much as I've loved him, Willie Pettigrew will always be my first and last hero.

Allan: Van Veen has been brilliant for us, but no-one compares to Davie Cooper. He was a steal at £50k when he was still in his prime. His skills were sublime but he also had the end product to go with it. He was the inspiration behind the Scottish Cup win in 1991 and Ruud Gullit named him in his top 11 players, which tells you everything.