'Buy Danjuma, sell Solanke'? Your thoughts on summer transfers

We asked you for one player you would you sell this summer and one man you would buy.

Here are some of your comments:

Ralph: I would sell Ben Pearson. No disrespect to him as he’s a good Championship player. I would buy a winger like Justin Kluivert.

Phillip: Player I'd sell? Kieffer Moore. Good honest trier who scored the goal to ensure promotion, but he is not Premier League quality. I'd buy Scott McTominay as a direct replacement for Jefferson Lerma.

Lewis: We need to loan out David Brooks so that he can regain his confidence. We should sign Kyle Walker-Peters as we are lacking in a right-back and he can play left- or right-back which is very helpful. With Saints having gone down, he hopefully won’t be too much and is also young so has potential.

Barney: Sell Dominic Solanke for £20m and buy Arnaut Danjuma for £20m. Then we'll have a proper striker.

Clive: In the last year of his contract, I would be looking to sell Phillip Billing. My one in would be Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Competing with the Saudi league is hard so it will be interesting.

