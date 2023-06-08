David Moyes' West Ham side are European Conference League champions, with Wednesday's victory over Fiorentina bringing their long wait for a major trophy to an end.

We asked what you made of the performance and what winning the trophy means to you and here are some of your thoughts:

Kevin: Absolutely brilliant. I have followed West Ham for 58 years and this is the best moment in all that time. Please stay, Declan.

Claire: As a West Ham fan, watching David Moyes putting the winner's medal around his dad's neck finished me off. West Ham have always prided themselves on being a family club and the first thing our manager did was celebrate with his dad. The pride on his dad's face - a man who's supported his son for all of his 87 years - absolutely priceless.

Simon: Fortune is always hiding when you’re a West Ham fan, but our first trophy win since I was a teenager in such a dramatic fashion makes it all worthwhile.

William: I have supported West Ham for the best part of 60 years. To see them win a European trophy for the first time since 1965 is so, so special. What a night!

Dan: I'm a 42-year-old West Ham fan, having never won anything despite being close. I watched the final with my eight-year-old lad! It meant everything- I know it’s only football but over land and sea, West Ham are massive! My boy now thinks we’ll win things often - he also thinks England do well in tournaments as that’s his experience. I won’t tell him yet!

Helen: Being a West Ham supporter since 1966, we certainly have had more downs than ups. I remember the 1975 and 1980 FA Cup finals, then the 1981 League Cup final, which I went to with my boyfriend, a Red Man, and watched the 2006 cup final in a Liverpool pub. Yesterday, I watched the match on my phone while on holiday. Well done, lads. Great!