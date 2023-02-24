Rangers v Celtic: Pick of the stats

Pick of the stats graphicSNS

  • Rangers have won the League Cup more than any other club (27), while holders Celtic are the competition's second most successful team (20).

  • The Glasgow rivals have played each other in 15 League Cup finals, with Rangers winning nine and Celtic six.

  • Rangers remain unbeaten in all competitions under manager Michael Beale, scoring 33 goals in 14 matches. Beale has won every game at the helm bar a 2-2 derby draw with Celtic at Ibrox last month.

  • Celtic have won six of the last eight League Cup finals, including a 1-0 triumph over Rangers in 2019, when Christopher Jullien scored the only goal.