Chelsea manager Graham Potter speaking to BT Sport: “I think you could see positives in the performances for us especially in the first half. It was a step forward for us in terms of the previous game and lots to go forward with.

"We are in a process where we are getting guys up to speed, guys match minutes so the ability to sustain what we want to do is the challenge for us so there were positives in the game.

“It looks it but these are the little things you need to go in your favour and at the moment they are not so that’s life there is nothing to complain about. We have to keep working. There were positives today and some good attacking moments from players adapting to the Premier League.

“We had real control of the game and it was a cheap goal from our perspective. That lifts the crowd and makes it more difficult but that is something we have to manage better. We will get better from the experience.”