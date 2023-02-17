Coleman signs first professional Leeds contract

Midfielder Cian Coleman has signed his first professional contract with Leeds United.

The 18-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, running until the summer of 2025.

Coleman has scored one goal in 13 appearances for the under-18s side and has played six times for the under-21s.

A club statement read: "He will now be looking to step up to under-21s football on a regular basis over the coming seasons.

"Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Cian on signing his first professional deal."