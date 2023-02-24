Beale 'put a marker down' in last Old Firm game - McCann

Former Rangers winger Neil McCann believes that Sunday's Viaplay Cup final between Celtic and Rangers is set to be "an absolute classic".

Rangers are unbeaten under manager Michael Beale, and drew 2-2 against their great rivals at the start of January.

"The last Old Firm game, I think [Beale] wanted to put a marker down, to show they are capable of laying a glove on Celtic, and they absolutely did that", McCann said.

"Mick's approach was quite aggressive and they almost won the game. It showed that he is capable tactically of coming up with a plan.

"Their league form has been comparable [with Celtic's] since then, and I think that's one of the reasons people are looking forward to this cup final, because they've been going toe-to-toe.

"Celtic are smoother at the minute, Beale is still searching for his best XI, but I think this final could be an absolute classic. I'm convinced there will be goals."