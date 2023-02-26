Rangers v Celtic: Commentator's notes

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

“There’s nothing like a good challenge.” The words of the late Walter Smith, speaking on a ticker-tape-strewn Hampden Park pitch in the immediate aftermath of his sixth and final League Cup win as Rangers manager.

They had beaten Celtic after extra-time in what was an enthralling showpiece. Despite being in the throes of three titles in-a-row and being holders, it was Celtic who were favourites having won three of the previous four Old Firm derbies.

Smith’s quote rings just as true today given Michael Beale and his players face the toughest of challenges against a Celtic side that could seldom be more in the groove.

For the 16th time, Rangers and Celtic will collide in the League Cup final and it will come with the usual cocktail of hedonism and exhilaration for those with a vested interest in the two clubs.

With the league title looking more and more like a unrealistic objective for Rangers, given Celtic have lost just once in their last 58 league games and retain a nine point lead, the cups represent a chance for Beale to make his mark at Ibrox as manager. If he wins this one, the credit in the bank would be boosted tenfold.

However, Ange Postecoglu is eyeing up a clean sweep, something that would leave Celtic standing alone and above Rangers in the treble count and the Aussie wants to be the man to deliver that historic moment. Few would bet against it.

Rangers were excellent in the last meeting at the start of January at Ibrox, but even that wasn’t enough for victory as Kyogo Furuhashi levelled the game late on. That was likely Rangers’ last shot at keeping the title race alive and they missed, they can’t afford to miss at Hampden given the mood the holders are in right now.