On the availability of players he said: "Nothing new. The players that were available in the last match, they will be available again."

He also said there will be a late decision on whether new signing Sasa Lukic will feature.

Discussing opponents Chelsea, he said they have the "capacity to change systems" but that his side will be "ready" to face the different formations and new signings.

When asked about the Blues' spending, he said: "It's something no one expected. They were strong last summer as well. It's something new. It showed their power. If it's too much money, that's not for me to talk about."

On their own transfer window he said: "There were two positions we wanted to strengthen in our squad. Right-back and midfield. It was a busy last day for us."

He thinks new signing Lukic is a "quality player" and that he will add something "different" that will help the level of the team.