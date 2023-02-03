Aberdeen say their appeal against the red card shown to Ross McCrorie early in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat by St Mirren has been rejected.

The club felt that referee Grant Irvine - who consulted the VAR screen - was wrong to have shown the midfielder a red card for his arm striking the head of St Mirren defender Charles Dunne as the Aberdeen player sped past him.

The loss of the appeal means McCrorie will miss Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership match against Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday and the away game against Celtic on Saturday 18 February.