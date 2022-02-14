Former Southampton defender Francis Benali says "there is still plenty of work to do" at Everton, despite the Toffees beating Leeds on Saturday.

Frank Lampard's side are five points clear of the relegation zone and Goodison Park was raucous after a comprehensive win over Marcelo Bielsa's team.

Benali believes Lampard will steer Everton to safety, but is not getting over-excited by this result.

"I think they will be fine," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But the worrying statistic is this was only their second win in 16 games.

"It's very much still in the early stages for Frank but I'm confident they'll pull clear.

"It's probably that there are three worse teams than Everton in the league and that will certainly help them."

